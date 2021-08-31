Hot summer day across the Panhandle this afternoon

Good morning, folks!

After a few nice showers yesterday, we are once again left with humid and muggy conditions to start our morning. On the bright side, dewpoints will fall back in to the 50s for this afternoon. Our temps for today will run well above average as temps will climb into the mid to upper 90s across the Panhandle. There is a slim chance for some showers to develop from central to eastern and down south of the area for this evening.

Winds will pick up by the middle of the week and hot temps will continue. We begin to cool down some by the end of the workweek, with a greater chance for some moisture to move across the area for the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas