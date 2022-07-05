Good morning, everyone!

It will be a hot day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate from the south-southwest today around 17 mph. The high for today will be around 98 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 90’s and Low 100’s range. Scattered storms are expected to develop in the western Texas Panhandle this afternoon. Amarillo has an outside chance to see some thunderstorm activity today. Scattered storms are in the forecast until Thursday, then on Friday it turns into a more isolated threat. The weekend now looks to be void of thunderstorms and showers, but there’s a chance they will return to the area next Monday. We’ll stay in the High 90’s for the rest of the week, and then increase to the triple digits this weekend.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel