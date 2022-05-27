Good morning, folks!

A slightly cool start this morning with temps in the 50s across most of the Panhandle. We are tracking that ridge pattern moving across the Central Plains. This will turn our conditions to windy and hot through Memorial Day weekend. Temps this afternoon in the 90s across the area with gusts up to 35 mph. A disturbance looks to enter the region with the possibility of a few isolated t-showers to move through our northern counties. For the most part, expect dry conditions. On Saturday, temps will be even warmer in the triple digits. A dryline will move to far east with the possibility of an isolated storms or two to the far E/SE. Not very impressive as most models have those storms right outside of the viewing area.

We are tracking a wetter pattern as we move into next week from Tuesday night into Friday. Things look to started isolated but could become more scatted in nature for Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas