Good evening, everyone!

Above-average heat continues throughout Labor Day weekend and into Labor Day itself. Temperatures today and on Labor Day will exist comfortably in the upper 90s and even likely tag the triple digits, running 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Moreover, an upper-level low-pressure system will move north of our region on Labor Day, encouraging dry, gusty winds upwards of 25 mph from the southwest, leading to at least elevated fire conditions. In addition to the extreme heat, the disturbance will yield a marginal chance of weak, isolated storms in the central to eastern panhandles, which may lead to some cooling. Still, the arid air below these storms will seldom produce any rain that makes contact with the ground, compounding the fire threat due to gusty winds and sporadic lightning. Therefore, I strongly suggest that people exercise extreme caution if they plan on grilling out on Labor Day, including placing the grill on a flat-level surface free of vegetation, watering the area around it, and never leaving an open flame unattended. The current drought conditions, abundance of parched vegetation, and low humidity will only intensify the fire threat for Labor Day. In the meantime, enjoy a beautifully clear Sunday evening despite the summer-like heat.

Forecaster Landry Judd