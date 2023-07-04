Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. Temps will return to the 90s across the Panhandle this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms to move through the NW Panhandle this evening. Storms will mostly be isolated to stray. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a general chance for storms for that area today, but to the NW it is under a marginal tag. It will be for the possibility of storms with gusts around 70 mph and hail up to 1″. A cold front will move into the region overnight and become stationary through Friday. This front will allow for a few disturbances for the next few days meaning storms and showers will be possible. For Wednesday, the top half of the area is already under a slight risk of severe weather. By Thursday, it favors areas to the NE. We will see how this all plays out as we approach the end of the work week, but the pattern looks active for us here in the High Plains.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas