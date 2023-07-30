Good evening, everyone!

We are continuing to expect hot and dry conditions for the High Plains. This evening, we could see a possible thundershower in our northwestern counties. For the most part, these showers will remain just to the west of our viewing area. Mild to warm temperatures are expected, as we wake up on Monday morning. Tomorrow’s afternoon temps will be hot in the 90’s and 100’s. We are looking forward to a cooldown for the end of the week. Temps will be slightly cooler in the upper 80’s and low 90’s for this coming weekend. Possible thunderstorms return back into the forecast for the end of the workweek, as well. Have a great and safe Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel