We had another hot day for us in the High Plains. Unfortunately, hot and dry conditions will persist for today. We are under a Red Flag Warning for most counties of the area this afternoon until 9 p.m. CDT due to the low relative humidity and strong winds. Take precautions such as obeying burn bans and avoiding activities with open flame or sparks. For this Labor Day, we could have a possible isolated thunderstorm and shower. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the High Plains under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expecting any severe weather for this evening, just some general storms and showers. As we wake up Tuesday morning, temps will be mild in the 60’s and low 70’s. Afternoon temps for tomorrow will be ranging from the upper 80’s to triple digits. There is some great news for this weekend. Evening storms and showers return back to the forecast for this weekend and start to the following week. Have a great and safe Labor Day!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel