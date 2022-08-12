Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s and under clear skies. There is a ridge continuing across the Central Plains that will allow temps to be warmer than the previous days. Warmer temps will increase further this weekend. A high pressure over the area will also keep the skies clear and sunny. Highs for today are in the mid to upper 90’s for most of the area. This weekend is holding temps in the upper 90’s to low 100’s. We are still forecasting our next weather maker that will bring us a change in weather patterns. Cooler air and an increase in the moisture potential looks to take over next week. Isolated afternoon t-storms on Tuesday as a cold front enters the region. Scattered shower and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas will see a significant drop in temps from the 90’s to the 70’s. More details to come!

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas