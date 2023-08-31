Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a nice start to this Thursday morning. Morning temps for this morning will be mild ranging from the upper 50’s to low 70’s across the area. By lunchtime, the temps will be warm in the mid 80’s, which will be accompanied with some sunny clear skies. For the last day for the month of August, we are expecting a hot afternoon. Temps will be in the 90’s. Unfortunately, we won’t be anticipating precipitation for the next couple of days. At this time, our next chance for rain will be at the start of the new week. Hot and breezy conditions will persist, as we start September 1 tomorrow. On Tuesday, we could expect possible isolated thunderstorms. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel