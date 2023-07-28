Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. A high pressure aloft continues across southern parts of the country, but the ridge has shifted into east Texas. Forecasted afternoon temps will range between 96 to 104 degrees. There will be some occasionally breezy conditions for us here in central parts of the Panhandle but overall very pleasant conditions. Chance of moisture will be minimal this evening but isolated thunderstorms are possible the the north and west tonight mostly across Union County of New Mexico. Mid-90s to upper 90s over the weekend with the high-pressure rebuilding back for the first week of August.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas