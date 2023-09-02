Good Saturday morning, everyone!

We are expecting a hot Labor Day weekend. Summer is definitely not over yet. For the start of this Saturday, temps will be mild and pleasant in the 60’s. Throughout the day, we are expecting some light wind conditions. Saturday’s afternoon temps will be in the 90’s and some towns could see those triple digit temperatures. Unfortunately, we are not expecting any precipitation for this holiday weekend. We will continue to track hot temps and dry conditions for the next coming week. For Labor Day on Monday, temps are expected to be in the upper 90’s and triple digits across the High Plains. Make sure to take precautions this weekend, since our area is becoming drier. Try to avoid activities that could start a wildfire. Obeying all burn bans and disposing of cigarettes properly are just some ways to prevent any accidents. Have a great and safe weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel