Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting another hot summer afternoon ahead. For this morning, we are expecting a pleasant start with light winds and mild temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Throughout the day, those temps will rapidly increase into the 90’s by noon. We are tracking another round of hot temperatures in the upper 90’s and 100’s all across the High Plains. Unfortunately, we are not expecting any precipitation for today. Dry conditions will dominate the area for the next couple of days, as we start the new week. As we start the new workweek on Monday, temps will still be hot but slightly cooler in the mid to upper 90’s. Take precautions if you need to be outdoors during this extreme heat. Have a great and safe Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel