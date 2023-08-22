Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging between mid 60s and low 80s across the High Plains. Temps for this afternoon will be in the 90s and 100s. Cloud cover is increasing as we are tracking tropical storm Harold getting closer to south Texas. Expected to make landfall later this morning. Stray t-showers could be present across our western and central counties this evening. We could see occasionally breezy conditions at times this afternoon before winds diminish by tonight. Not much moisture is in the forecast for the five-day forecast as the heat dome has returned. The Weather Prediction Center keeping us dry for the week but moisture increases on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas