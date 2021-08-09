Hot and breezy to start the workweek

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with clear skies and temperatures on the mild side of things in the 60s and 70s. It’s going to be a hot afternoon ahead of us as there will be lots of 100s across the Panhandle. A Heat Advisory in effect for this afternoon until 8 p.m. for Hutchinson County as they will reach 105. Smoke still affecting portions of the area therefore hazy conditions are not out of the question once again. When we see temps this high it is important to remember to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen and take breaks in the shade if you must be outdoor for today.

Temps from here will slowly begin to cool as a switch of patterns takes over. Rain chances also in the forecast for this week starting Tuesday evening with isolated chances. Throughout the week we will see isolated to scattered chances of rain across the viewing area. Overall, temps will be in the 90s to 80s for the next seven days.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas