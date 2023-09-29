Good morning, everyone!

Another pleasant start with mild temperatures in the High Plains, despite the breezy winds. If you woke up early enough this morning, you might have caught a glance of the Harvest Full Moon. The peak illumination hour occurred around 5 a.m. CDT. The moonlight from this event was expected to be 13 percent brighter than average. We are ending the workweek with some summer-like temperatures. Friday’s afternoon temps will range from the low to mid-90s. We could expect to have record-breaking temps not only for Amarillo, but for other towns in the High Plains. We are expecting a few isolated thunderstorms and showers in our western counties. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expecting to have severe weather, but a general thunderstorm could have the potential to pulse strong. We are tracking a slight cooldown into the mid-80s for this weekend and some better rain chances. Have a great and safe weekend!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel