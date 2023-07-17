Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a mild and humid start in the 60s and low 70s for this morning. For this afternoon, temperatures will be scorching hot in the upper 90’s and 100s. We are expecting breezy winds for the afternoon and evening. We have a possibility of having an isolated thunderstorm for portions of our northeastern counties and southwestern, as well. The Storm Prediction Center has our western and northern counties in the General Thunderstorm risk. For central portions of our viewing area, we can expect a break from thunderstorms. For Tuesday morning, we can expect a mild and humid start once again in the upper 60s and 70s throughout the High Plains. A better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms returns during the middle to end of the workweek. We will continue to track hot temps in the 90s and 100s for the next couple of days. If you have to be outdoors during the day, be sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and wear light-colored and loose-fitted clothing. Be careful to keep children and pets safe during this summer heat. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel