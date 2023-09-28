Good morning, everyone!

A pleasant start with mild temperatures is expected for the High Plains this morning. It will be a breezy day all throughout the area. Winds will be coming in from the south and wind gusts could be expected between 20- 30mph. Weak ridging continues to drift to the east for today and tomorrow. Weak instability in the area could allow a few isolated stray thunderstorms and showers to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expected to have any severe weather, but a few general thunderstorms could have the potential to pulse strong. Our afternoon temperatures for today will remain above seasonal and summer-like. Temps will be ranging from the low to mid-90s.

Throughout the overnight, we will continue to expect breezy wind conditions and partly cloudy skies. As we wake up Friday morning, temps will remain unseasonably warm in the upper 50s and 60s. A slight cooldown and the chance for rain returns, as we head into the weekend and the next coming week. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel