Good morning, everyone!

We are expecting a pleasant and mild start for this morning. We could possibly have some record-breaking temperatures for the High Plains today. Afternoon temperatures will remain above seasonal in the upper 80s and 90s. Breezy winds will be coming in from the southwest. Unfortunately, most of our viewing area will remain west of the dryline which will keep us in dry conditions. For the southeastern portion of the area, we could expect a few light showers and a possible general thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has several southeastern counties under the General Thunderstorm risk. There isn’t much of a change in temperatures as we enter the fall season tomorrow. Saturday’s temperatures will remain unseasonably warm in the low 90s. We are tracking a cold front moving south on Saturday evening. This will help cool the area down slightly into the mid-80s. Have a great and safe last day of Summer 2023!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel