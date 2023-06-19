Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50s and 60s across the High Plains. Conditions for this morning are pleasant as we are tracking clear skies and light winds. For this afternoon we are forecasting a hot and breezy day. Temps will be in the 90s to low 100s with gust potential up to 25 mph. The heatwave allowing for dangerously hot temps not only for us but for the Lone Star state as a whole. Our chance of rain looks to return on Tuesday as we could see some isolated t-showers for the area. The SPC outlook has a general chance for storms, but they will favor the northeast. By Wednesday, we have a greater chance for rain, but it will come with strong to severe storms. The SPC outlook increases the general chance across the entire area and a marginal tag to the north. Summer officially start on Wednesday and temps look to continue in the upper 90’s before we cooldown to seasonal for Thursday.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas