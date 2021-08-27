Not quite as hot with a few thunderstorms returning

Hello everyone,

Another very warm afternoon is on tap with a slight chance for a few storms this evening across Southwest Kansas, the Western Oklahoma Panhandle, and our western counties of the Texas Panhandle, along with Eastern New Mexico. Today will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures soaring back into the 90’s. Amarillo looks to top out around 95. Tomorrow will continue partly sunny, occasionally breezy, and warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90’s. Also, a few (non-severe), thunderstorms could drift into our west and northwest counties during the evening hours. No rain is expected for Amarillo tomorrow night. Slightly cooler weather may move in for Sunday and Monday, along with a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms area wide. The rain chances could continue into Tuesday.

Have a great Friday everyone! Remember to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Try to avoid the peak heating hours of the day, and don’t forget to apply sunscreen.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris