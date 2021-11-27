Holiday Weekend Weather Outlook

Good morning, everyone

Today is starting out cold with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with increasing north winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will suffer to a degree, moderating into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Amarillo should top out close to 63. Tomorrow morning could freeze with lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s, followed by sunshine, light winds, and highs around 65 during the afternoon. The low to mid 70’s are expected to make a return on Monday and Tuesday, as we close out November.

Regarding precipitation – since no rain or snow is in the forecast, the wildfire dangers will be present. Please continue to be cognizant about all wildfire concerns!

Have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving Weekend everyone!



Chief Meteorologist John Harris