Good Saturday morning!

Today will start out clear and mild with morning lows in the 50’s and low 60’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with occasionally breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, soaring into the 90’s and low 100’s this afternoon. Amarillo’s record high is 97 for today, and we should top out close to the century mark. Tomorrow, Mother’s Day, looks to continue unseasonably hot with a blend of 90’s and low 100’s. Monday and Tuesday should stay way above average, followed by a return to the 80’s and low 90’s by midweek.

Regarding rain chances, the weather will be quiet for this weekend, while thunderstorms might return on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Have a safe and enjoyable Mother’s Day Weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris