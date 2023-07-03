Hello everyone!

This afternoon should be mostly sunny with westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 80’s to near 90. Also, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible, lasting into the evening hours. Don’t cancel any holiday plans but be ready to move inside if a storm is near your location. Lightning is always a concern! Tomorrow, the 4th of July, will be sunny and typically hot with south winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s. Amarillo should peak near 96. The evening hours will be nice for fireworks displays with the 70’s and 80’s being commonplace after sunset.

Typical hot July weather will continue for the rest of the week. Wednesday will see a mostly sunny sky with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating back into the mid 90’s during the afternoon. Thursday might turn slightly cooler with the upper 80’s, while Friday should reach back into the low to mid 90’s. The upper 90’s and low 100’s look to be common for the upcoming weekend. Regarding rain chances, a slight to moderate chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible each evening through Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day Week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris