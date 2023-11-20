Hello everyone!

Today will be a lousy day to be outside! We have a 20% chance of a cold and blowing rain with possibly a snowflake mixing in from time to time. To make the weather even less desirable will be strong north winds blowing between 20 to 40 mph, higher gusts. Temperatures should reach into the upper 40’s and 50’s, but the wind-chill will make the air feel more like the cold 30’s and low 40’s. In a nutshell, heavy coats and sweaters, and possibly umbrellas will come in handy today.

Tomorrow will see a return to sunshine during the afternoon, but brisk northerly winds will continue with highs only in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Wednesday, the heavy travel day before Thanksgiving, should be fine. The weather will be sunny with light southwesterly winds. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 60’s during the afternoon. Thanksgiving Day will continue to be pleasant with sunshine, breezy westerly winds, and highs in the 60’s. Friday, however, may turn blustery and slightly cooler with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s. The downward trend in temperatures looks to continue into the weekend with the numbers only in the 40’s for both days. Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, a slight chance for a wintry mix of rain and possibly snow might occur by Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Have a safe and wonderful holiday week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris