Good Friday afternoon, everyone!

The relentless thunderstorms as of late took a break yesterday, before returning to parts of the area today. This afternoon will be mostly sunny, humid, and nice with southeast winds and temperatures in the 80’s. For this evening, however, clouds will roll in with widely scattered thunderstorms developing with our northeast counties having the best chance of rain. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, lightning, flooding rains, and pockets of hail. Needless to say, stay weather aware if a storm is in your vicinity, and seek shelter in a substantial building. Also, because of recent flooding, any additional rain will just make things worse. Remember, if you can’t tell the depth of water on the roadways, turn around and go in the opposite direction. As we travel into Saturday and Sunday, the chances of rain should diminish considerably.

Regarding temperatures for the weekend, highs will continue in the muggy 80’s.Chief Meteorologist John Harris