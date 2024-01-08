Hello everyone!

According to the latest guidance from our high-resolution models from this morning, the core of the upper-level storm will move from west to east across our northern counties. The low-pressure center will generate high winds and blowing snow. Blizzard conditions will be prevalent across our north and northwest counties along with snow amounts from 1 to 6 inches. Drifting snow and whiteout conditions could exist. Locations such as Dalhart, Texline, Clayton, Stratford, Spearman, Perryton, Boise City, Elkhart, Guymon, Beaver, and Liberal will endure the worst conditions. For Amarillo, this will be a high wind event, with just some light blowing snow. The weather should slowly improve by late night.

Tomorrow will start out breezy and freezing with temperatures in the teens and low 20’s. Wind chills could be hovering in the single digits. Be sure to bundle up in layers before heading outside and try to limit the amount of time that you are outdoors. Hypothermia and frostbite are the main concerns. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with lighter northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, moderating into the upper 30’s and 40’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 44. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, breezy, and mild with highs in the 50’s, while Friday could turn wintry and cold with possible snow showers and numbers only in the 20’s!

Be safe with our high winds and wintry weather today! If you are traveling today, know that blizzard conditions continue across our northern counties. Slow way down, and drive with extreme caution. If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle and call for help by dialing 911.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris