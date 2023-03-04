Good Afternoon, everyone!

We had a nice day in the 50’s all throughout our area. For tomorrow, expect temperatures to range in the 70’s. We are under a Red Flag Warning for tomorrow for most of our viewing area. For our TX Panhandle counties, the warning will remain in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. CST. With our high winds and low relative humidity, keep in mind to take precautions such as disposing of cigarettes properly, avoid driving in tall grass, and avoiding activities with open flames or sparks. On Monday, we are anticipating a warm day in the 70’s with light winds. We are tracking precipitation for the middle and end of our workweek. Models are looking uncertain on time and accumulation, but as always we will keep you updated. Have a great Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel