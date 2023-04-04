Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60’s and 50’s. Conditions for today will be similar to the past couple of days, meaning high winds and fire concerns. Gusts could increase up to 70 mph with sustain winds up to 40. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect until midnight. Humidity will fall into the single digits once again. A Blowing Dust Advisory and a High Wind Warning until 9 p.m. Highs for this evening will range from the 50’s and mid 80’s. A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon. Cold airmass will settle in on Wednesday as temps will fall back into the 60’s. Then back to seasonal for the end of the workweek and even warmer for Eastern weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas