Another mild start to the morning with temps in the 50s to 60s. Starting the morning with clear skies and calm conditions. However, winds will increase rather quickly this midmorning with a High Wind Warning in effect until 10 p.m. Surface winds will range between the 30s to 40s while gusts will increase into the 60s. The high winds and the low humidity will keep the fire threat in place today for the entire Panhandle. Temps on the other hand, will be well above average in the 80s and low 90s. A front is expected to move through the area this evening with a stationary front right behind it.

Temps will be much cooler for Wednesday but will be back to seasonal by Thursday. Still tracking the fire threat through the next seven days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas