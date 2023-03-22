Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 40s. Highs will range in the mid 70’s to low 80’s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. The downside to the nice weather will be the winds. High winds across the Panhandle with a High Wind Warning in effect in New Mexico. The winds will be the strongest the further north and west that you go. Gusts could increase up to 60mph a times. Blowing dust and fire concerns will be present today. There is a Fire Weather Warning until 8 p.m. Our next shot of moisture will be Thursday night as a cold front roll into the Panhandle. Still not looking at a huge amount of moisture potential, but at least looking at that rain favoring our southeastern counties.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas