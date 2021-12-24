High winds and record temps possible this Christmas Eve

Good morning, folks!

A mild start to the day with temps in the 40s and 50s. Some light cloud cover rolling through the plains overnight and into this morning. The big story for today will be the high winds that will be in the forecast starting this morning. Now, winds not expected to be as high as Dec. 15, but we are looking at gusts up to 60 mph. Fire concerns will be in place for the entire viewing area so obey all burn bans and avoid any activities that could spark a fire. Temps for today will also be around record in the low 80s.

Christmas looks to be cooler but temps still in the upper 60s. A cold front moving through today will allow those temps to fall some for tomorrow. Temps look to be cooler as we progress into next week, but the breezy conditions look to continue.

Happy Christmas Eve.

Maria Pasillas