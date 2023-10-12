Good morning, everyone!

It was a pleasantly mild start throughout the High Plains. We will continue to have unseasonably warm temps this afternoon. Thursday’s afternoon temps will warm up to the mid-70s to low 90s. Unfortunately, there will be critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. We are expecting high wind and dry conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up to 50 mph. The relative humidity is anticipated to drop low into the teens. Most of our area is under a Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning this afternoon. Both weather alerts will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. CDT. Be weather-aware this evening and try to be proactive. Obeying burn bans and avoiding activities with open flames or sparks are some safety tips for critical fire weather conditions. With the high wind conditions present, driving can become difficult, especially with semi-trucks. As we wake up Friday morning, it will be a cool start in the 40s and low 50s. There is some great news for this weekend! Temps will have cooled down into the 60s for most of the High Plains. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel