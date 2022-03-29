Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and under a clear sky. Highs for today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Panhandle. Winds will begin to increase as we approach the midmorning with a High Wind Warning go into affect at 10 AM until 9 PM. There will also be a Fire Weather Warning in effect at the same time. Low humidity and high winds create a fire concern across the entire Panhandle for today.

Scattered showers will be possible by Wednesday in the early hours and continuing throughout the day. Much cooler temperatures will be in place for Wednesday as we will fall into the mid 50s, but a rebound back to around seasonal by Thursday. Another system making its way into the area by Friday bring us more scattered showers as well as for Monday of next week.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas