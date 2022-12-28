Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s and 40’s. Temps are above normal for seasonal lows once again. We have lots of cloud cover this morning that is helping aid those high lows. Highs for today will be in the 60’s and low 70’s, around 15-20 degrees above normal. The downside for today will be windy conditions with gusts up to 65 mph. There is a High Winds Warning for the area and a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. High profile vehicles can have some concerns traveling today and we could also see some blowing dust. There is a cold front that will move into the region Thursday morning. This will drop our temps into the 50’s. Rain potential increases for New Year’s Day as another front rolls in. More details as we get closer into the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas