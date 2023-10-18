Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cool and windy start for the High Plains. Due to the cold front pushing south this morning, high wind conditions will persist this Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph, with a few rogue gusts up to 50 mph. Temps will be slightly cooler this afternoon, due to the weak front. Wednesday’s afternoon temperatures will range from the low 70s to the low 80s. As of now, we are not anticipating elevated fire weather conditions due to decent relative humidity values and a speedy exit of the front. As we wake up Thursday morning, temperatures will be on the chillier side. Morning temps will range from the low to upper 40s. We are tracking a warming trend for the end of the week. Temps on Saturday could reach up to the upper 80s and low 90s. There is some great news ahead! We are tracking some thunderstorm development for the start of the coming workweek. As of now, there is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms on Monday. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel