Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. The sky is clearing out west to east with windy conditions already present. Low humidity, warm temps, and strong winds will create fire concerns throughout the Panhandle once again. The highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from until 7 p.m. as gusts will increase into the 60 to 70 mph range. Blowing dust will be a concern as that could reduce our visibility. Those traveling be vigilant of your surroundings. A High Wind Warning will also be in effect until 9 p.m. Temps will fall into the low 60’s and 50’s for Thursday and Friday. Then tracking warmer temps over the weekend with some moisture potential for Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas