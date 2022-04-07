Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Clear skies this morning have allowed those temps to fall below freezing for some. Winds will continue to be the main topic of discussion as a High Wind Warning will be in effect at 10 a.m. for NE parts of the area. Alert is for gusts increasing up to 65 mph which will reduce visibility with blowing dust, could causes power outages and will be hard for high profile vehicles to drive in. Everyone else will remain under a Fire Weather Warning as the dry and low humidity continue through the week. Reminder to obey burn bans and avoid any activities that could spark any flames.

Temps will be below average once more for this afternoon. However, back to seasonal with temps even warmer for the weekend. 80s look to take place starting on Saturday through Tuesday. A front expected to push through the region on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas