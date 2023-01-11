Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s and 50s. Fire concerns return as humidity will be in the mid to low teens with gusts in the 60 mph range. There is a Fire Weather Warning until 8 p.m. through all of the viewing area. Then we are looking at a High Wind Warning across our western counties until 9 p.m. We could see some patchy blowing dusts so be vigilant of dropping visibility. Additionally, be sure to avoid any burning. Highs for today will mostly be in the 60’s. Cloud cover will continue to decrease through the morning with clear skies for the afternoon. A cold front by this evening will dip our temps back to the 50’s for Thursday. However, breezy and warmer temps return by the weekend.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas