Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s/50s and under a clear sky. Highs will range in the 70s and 80s this afternoon. We have to be vigilant of conditions across the Panhandle as a High Winds and Fire Weather Warning will be in effect. Gusts could increase between 50 to 60 mph. A cold front moves in on Thursday giving us the potential of one or two isolated storms to the east. Not a huge chance but cannot be ruled out. Blowing dust will also be a concern for this afternoon. Note that for Friday, similar conditions will exist. Therefore, some watches and warnings are already in place for that. Temps will fall to seasonal Friday afternoon then we will increase back into the 70s and 80s over the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas