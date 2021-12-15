High wind and fire weather today

Good morning, folks!

Mild temps to start this Wednesday morning. Temps have fallen into the 40s and 50s. Winds will increase this morning with surface winds up to 40 mph as an upper level low moves through the Central Plains. A front moves through the viewing area by this evening. Behind the front, winds will relax. Overall, between mid- morning and into the afternoon hours gusts could be up to 60 to 70 mph. Conditions today will favor fire weather as well with low humidity, high winds, and high temps.

Calmer weather as we end the workweek and cooler temps. Temps will fall into the 50s for Thursday. Looking ahead into the first day of Winter, temps look well above average.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas