Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 70s and 80s. Today will be another copy and paste day from what we saw yesterday. Breezy conditions throughout most of the days with gusts up to 30 mph. Temps are in the upper 90s and 100s. Elevated and critical fire weather returns to our western counties with a Fire Warning until tonight. The PDC also seeing another Heat Advisory for temps to reach the mid 100s. A reminder to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you are going to be outdoors. This ridge and high pressure will continue to dominate the area as mentioned yesterday. While there is a trough building out west, it looks to move just north of the Lone Star state in the coming days meaning more hot temps for us. A few showers are not out of the question but for the most part everyone will stay dry for the next seven days.

Stay cool,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas