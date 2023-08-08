Good morning, folks!
Starting the morning with temps ranging in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. We had a nice change of pace due to a cold front Saturday night. That disturbance allowed for a temp in the 80s Sunday and Monday. Afternoon temps will range between 90s to low 100s for this evening. Storms for today will be isolated with a marginal tag across our northeastern counties. Triple-digit temps are on tap for Thursday and Friday. However, we are also tracking a few fronts that look to swing through the Panhandle that will bring us moisture Thursday evening through the weekend.
Meteorologist Maria Pasillas
