Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with some drizzle and patch fog across the High Plains. Visibility from Amarillo back down towards Tulia has dropped down to less than a mile. Allow for some extra time as you make your morning commute. After a very active day on Monday, things looks to be slightly quieter today. We are still forecasting for storms to favor the top half of the Texas Panhandle. Our severe weather risk has decreased to a general chance and marginal risk for this afternoon. The main threats will be hail and wind damage. We could also see some localized flooding as we have seen excessive rain for the past weeks. Morning temperatures are in the 60s and 50s. The highs for today will be in the 80s to 70s. The chance of severe weather will decrease through the workweek with a general chance on Wednesday and Thursday across our northern counties.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas