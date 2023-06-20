Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s and 60s across the High Plains. Foggy conditions for this morning across northern and central parts of the Panhandle. Officials even called for caution for those traveling eastbound on Interstate 40. For this afternoon we are forecasting a hot and occasionally breezy day. Temps will be in the 90s to low 100s with gust potential up to 25 mph. There will be some evaporating storms that will be seen but moisture is not expected to make it to the ground. The SPC outlook has a general chance for today.

By Wednesday, we have a greater chance for rain, but it will come with strong to severe storms. A slight risk of severe weather already tagged across central and eastern parts of the Panhandle. On Thursday, we have a general chance across the entire area and a marginal tag to the north. Summer officially starts on Wednesday and temps look to continue in the upper 90s before we cool down to seasonal for Thursday.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas