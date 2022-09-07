Good morning, folks!

Sounding like a broken record but temps once again in the 60’s for this Wednesday morning. Conditions are enjoyable with not much wind and pleasant humidity. Skies are also clear this morning and will continue into tonight. Highs for this afternoon will range in the 90’s with our eastern counties reaching the upper 90’s. The dominating high pressure out west continues, and that ridge pattern includes us here in the Texas Panhandle. A copy and paste forecast into the end of the workweek, however, a change in our weather patterns is on the way this weekend. Tracking more moisture potential ad cooler weather for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will increase with this change in the region so expect some breezy days ahead.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas