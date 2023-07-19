Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. The heat will persist today with a ridge pattern over the Panhandle but a shortwave is also moving through. Temps for this evening will be in the 100s across and south of the interstate, but in the 90s north of the stationary front. We will have heat advisories in effect from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. for our southern counties. A reminder to stay indoors if you can and if you have to be outdoors, stay very hydrated. Moisture is expected today north of the front as well where the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal tag for severe weather. Our chance of precipitation will increase for Thursday as a slight risk is already in place for our northern counties. Overall, this front will move through on Thursday into Friday meaning cooler temps by the end of the workweek.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas