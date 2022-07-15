Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70s across most of the area. We do have clear skies across the Texas Panhandle but there are a few showers trying to move across SW parts of Kansas. For today, temps will range in the 100s, and the monsoon moisture will continue across the Four Corners with the possibility of a shower to the far NW of the view area. There is a general chance for some t-storms for that area today and Saturday. For Sunday, however, there is a greater chance for the top half of the area to see some showers. It is a slim chance for them, but we will take anything that we can get. Yesterday’s new drought monitor showing a one class degradation across parts of the area. The triple-digit temps for the next two weeks unfortunately will not help. Stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if outdoors.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas