Have a cool Thanksgiving!

Good morning, everyone!
It’s a cool day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate out of the North today around 15 mph. Temperatures will be in the 20’s and 30’s this morning but will increase to the 50’s range for most of the viewing area. The high tomorrow will be around 67 degrees as temperatures start to warm up again. However, those temperatures will be at or below freezing tomorrow morning as we start our day. We will see 60’s temperatures for the weekend, and temperatures may warm up to the 70’s again at the start of next week with mostly sunny conditions. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Forecaster Christian O Rangel