Good Saturday everyone,

The autumnal equinox occurred at roughly 1:50 a.m. as the sun’s rays aligned perfectly square with the equator. This means that today, September 23, the day’s duration is approximately equal to the night, allowing our temperatures to, on average, decline as the days get shorter and the most intense sun rays continue to migrate southward. That said, the temperatures across our region today are not responding accordingly, as highs will reach the upper 90’s and potentially the triple digits in the extreme southeastern panhandle. However, a weak cold front stalled in the northern portion of the area may allow temperatures to be a little more tame in the low to mid-80’s. Onward, a stagnant pattern will take hold, keeping us in the low to mid 80’s through the rest of the weekend and the work week with minimal rain chances. Additionally, some days may be a little gusty with intermittent gusts upwards of 30 mph as some systems will pass to our north, seldom producing any precipitation for us.

Forecaster Landry Judd