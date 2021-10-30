Halloween Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning,



Today is starting out chilly with lows in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light westerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming nicely into the upper 70’s and low 80’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out around 80. Tomorrow (Halloween), won’t be scary, but will be breezy and markedly cooler. In stead of the low 80’s, like today, tomorrow will see highs only in the 50’s and low 60’s. Plus, north winds of 15 to 25 mph, will make for a unseasonably cool day and evening for the little ghosts and goblins.



Monday (November 1), could see slightly warmer weather with the 60’s, while Tuesday might be considerably colder with highs only in the 40’s. Also, scattered rain showers will be in the offing for Tuesday, along with a few snowflakes mixing in from time to time. No accumulating snow is expected at this time.



Have a safe and enjoyable Halloween weekend everyone.



Chief Meteorologist John Harris